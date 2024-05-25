Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers take on Sporting Kansas City at the Providence Park on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side thrashed FC Tulsa by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Timbers slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine matches apiece out of the 27 games that have been played between the two teams.

Portland Timbers form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Portland Timbers

Claudio Bravo and Santiago Moreno are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Marvin Loria is recovering from an injury and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Marvin Loria

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo, Santiago Moreno

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City

Logan Ndenbe is recovering from a ligament injury and will not be available for selection. Remi Walter is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Logan Ndenbe, Kayden Pierre

Doubtful: Remi Walter

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Crepeau; Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Zuparic; Mosquera, Paredes, Ayala, Evander, Asprilla; Rodriguez, Mora

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Melia; Davis, Castellanos, Fontas, Bassong; Rodriguez, Radoja, Thommy; Russel, Pulido, Salloi

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have shown glimpses of their ability this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi can be lethal on their day and will look to make a mark this weekend.

Portland Timbers have been shockingly poor this season and have struggled this season. Sporting Kansas City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-3 Sporting Kansas City