Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024 

Portland Timbers host St. Louis City at Providence Park on Saturday (August 24) in Major League Soccer. The hosts were knocked out of the Leagues Cup by their weekend opponents.

They lost 3-2 to LA Galaxy in their last league outing, with Jonathan Rodriguez and Santiago Rodriguez getting on the scoresheet in the second half for Portland.

St. Louis, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results in their second season in the top flight and are yet to find their feet under interim head coach John Hackworth. They drew 1-1 with Sporting Kansas City last time out in the league, taking a first-half lead via a Nökkvi Thorisson strike before concedingl in the second half. St. Louis are 13th in the Western Conference with 23 points from 25 games.

Trending

Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Portland and St. Louis, who lead 2-1.

St. Louis are without a clean sheet in last eight games across competitions.

The Timbers have scored 50 goals in MLS this season. Only Real Salt Lake (51) and Inter Miami (56) have scored more.

St. Louis are one of two sides in Major League Soccer this season without a road win.

Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City Prediction

Portland's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories. They are undefeated in nine home games.

St. Louis, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won two of their last eight. They have lost five of their last six away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Portland 2-1 St. Louis

Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Portland's last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in St. Louis' last five matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback