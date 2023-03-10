Portland Timbers vs St Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Portland Timbers will entertain St. Louis City at Providence Park in their MLS Western Conference match on Saturday.

The hosts kicked off their MLS 2023 campaign with a 1-0 win over Sporting KC but fell to a 3-2 away defeat against reigning champions Los Angeles FC last week. They conceded three goals without a reply in the first 52 minutes of the game.

Evander and Cristhian Paredes scored in the 62nd and 84th minutes, respectively, but Portland failed to complete a comeback.

St. Louis City have enjoyed a winning start in their MLS debut campaign, scoring three goals apiece in both games. After a 3-2 win over Austin in their campaign opener, they overcame Charlotte 3-1 at home last week.

Portland Timbers vs St Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Saturday.

The hosts have suffered just one loss at home against expansion teams, with that defeat coming against Orlando City in 2015. They have recorded four wins in the five games since, including three on the spin.

The visitors are one of just four MLS expansion teams to record wins in their first two games in their debut campaign. Interestingly, they made history last week, as a 3-1 win over Charlotte made them the first expansion team to score three goals in their first two games.

Saturday's match will be the 400th regular season match for the hosts.

They have scored at least one goal in each of their last 22 MLS games and if they can find the back of the net on Saturday, they will have scored in 23 games on the spin, which will be the longest goalscoring streak for Portland.

Portland Timbers vs St Louis City Prediction

The Timbers have a solid record against expansion teams and will be looking to avoid defeat in this game as well. They recorded a 1-0 win in their campaign opener at home and should be able to perform well.

The visitors have enjoyed a prolific run in their two games thus far and will be looking to continue that form in this match. Nonetheless, an away game at Providence Park will be a tough test for them and we are backing them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 St Louis City

Portland Timbers vs St Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: João Klauss to score or assist any time - Yes

