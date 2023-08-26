Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps in an important encounter at the Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Whitecaps slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 5-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo last week and has a point to prove going into this game.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 26 out of the 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' 19 victories.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps have been on a fairly even footing and have won six games apiece out of the 13 matches played between the two teams.

Portland Timbers suffered a 5-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo last week - their joint-largest margin of defeat in history and their worst defeat since 2015.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won three of their last five matches away from home in all competitions and have not won consecutive such matches in a single season of the MLS since 2017.

Vancouver Whitecaps conceded only one shot in their 1-0 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes last week and lost a game in which they conceded one shot for only the second time in their history.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved away from home this season and will look to amend their poor away record in the coming weeks. The Whitecaps have flattered to deceive in the final third and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Portland Timbers are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to come up with an immediate response to their defeat against Houston Dynamo. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes