Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Portland Timbers will be looking to bounce back from their US Open Cup exit when they play host to Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

The Whitecaps head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight MLS matches and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Portland Timbers were dumped out of the US Open Cup on Thursday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake.

The Timbers now return to the MLS, where they are unbeaten in their last three home matches, picking up five points from a possible nine.

With 12 points from 11 matches, the Portland outfit are currently ninth in the Western Conference table, two points and two places behind Sunday’s visitors.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, booked their spot in the Canadian Championship semi-finals last time out courtesy of a 4-1 victory over York United FC.

Vanni Sartini’s men now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are unbeaten in their last eight matches, claiming three wins and five draws since March’s 2-1 loss against San Jose Earthquakes.

However, the Whitecaps are without an away win this season, losing one and picking up three draws in their four games on the road.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Portland Timbers boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

The Timbers are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since mid-March.

With their midweek cup win, Sartini’s side have now gone four straight games without defeat, picking two wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss against Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions League on April 12.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

With the disappointment from their cup exit still lingering in the air, Portland Timbers will head into the weekend looking to restore some pride. However, the Whitecaps have been tough to crack in the league, where they are unbeaten in eight straight matches. We predict the Whitecaps will do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes)

