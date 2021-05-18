Porto and Belenenses prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

The Portuguese Primeira Liga season comes to a close on Wednesday when Porto and Belenenses square off at the Estádio do Dragão.

The visitors will aim to move on from last week’s defeat to Santa Clara, while the hosts will look to maintain their impressive nine-game unbeaten run.

Porto continued their impressive run of results last time out when they claimed a 3-0 win over Rio Ave.

In a one-sided affair at Estádio dos Arcos, second-half goals from Toni Martinez, Luis Diaz and Sergio Oliveira handed the Dragons their 23rd win of the season.

Sergio Conceicao's men have now gone nine games without defeat across all competitions, picking up seven wins and two draws.

Their impressive form has seen them secure second spot in the league table, four points clear of rivals Benfica.

Belenenses, meanwhile, failed to make it three wins on the bounce as they were beaten 2-0 at home against Santa Clara.

Twenty-five-year-old Brazilian Carlos Junior scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season to condemn the Azoreans to their fifth away defeat.

Despite the defeat, Petit's men will head into Wednesday’s tie in fine form. They have lost just two of their last eight games.

With 40 points from 33 games, Belenenses are ninth in the league table, level on points with 10th-placed Moreirense.

Porto vs Belenenses Head-To-Head

With 25 wins from 40 meetings with Belenenses, Porto are the superior side historically. The visitors have managed just four wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Their last encounter came back in February, when the O Belém forced Porto to settle for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw.

Porto Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Belenenses Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Porto and Belenenses Team News

Porto

Head coach Sérgio Conceição will be unable to call up Mouhamed Mbaye, who sustained a severe ACL injury. Other than that, the 46-year-old has the luxury of a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye

Suspended: None

Belenenses

Belenenses will still be without the services of Eduardo Kau, who is sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury. However, they will be boosted by the return of Silvestre Varela, who served his one-match suspension last time out.

Injured: Eduardo Kau

Suspended: None

Porto and Belenenses Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafa; Mateus Uribe, Fabio Vieira, Otavio; Luiz Diaz, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Belenenses Predicted XI (5-4-1): Stanislav Kritsyuk; Diogo Calila, Goncalo Silva, Henrique, Tomas Ribeiro, Ruben Lima; Francisco Teixeira, Sphephelo Sithole, Miguel Cardoso, Silvestre Varela; Mateo Cassierra

Porto and Belenenses Prediction

Both sides head into this game on the back of a fine run of results. With second place already secured, the hosts have nothing to play for. The visitors, on the other hand, are in search of a top-half finish and will aim to avoid defeat.

However, Belenenses have performed poorly in this fixture and we predict this trend will continue with the hosts claiming another win.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Belenenses