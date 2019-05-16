×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Porto News: Porto President expects Iker Casillas to retire from football

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
89   //    16 May 2019, 15:00 IST

Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Iker Casillas was discharged on 6th May, five days after he suffered a heart attack during training. While it is sure that he will not play again this season, there are still doubts regarding whether he will hang up his boots for the better.

FC Porto President, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, is eager to find a replacement for him because he expects Casillas not to play football again.

In case you didn't know...

Fans and footballers from all around the world sent well wishes to the goalkeeper following the news of his heart attack was confirmed. The 37-year-old was once regarded as one of the best in his positions when he played for Real Madrid and Spain. Casillas even lifted the World Cup trophy with his country back in 2010.

It took everyone by surprise when the Spanish keeper suffered a heart attack during training. Fortunately, he is en route to making a recovery.

The heart of the matter

It is reported that Porto are searching for a new goalkeeper. Pinto da Costa told the media,

"We're going to need someone to replace Casillas."
"We have a problem with Casillas, whose contract we had renewed and we didn’t need to sign any goalkeeper. Now we think we're going to need someone, but that case is also being treated.”

After the player's discharge, he mentioned that he was unsure about his own football future after the heart attack. Surely, the President would require someone to fill in the big boots left behind by the veteran keeper.

What's next?

Porto have one match left in the Primeira Liga, and they will be facing Sporting CP. Following that, the Portuguese club will face the same opponent in the final of the Taca de Portugal.

Tags:
Primeira Liga FC Porto Football Iker Casillas
Advertisement
Real Madrid pay touching tribute to legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas in win over Villarreal
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Former Los Blancos skipper Iker Casillas suffers a heart attack
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs FC Porto Predicted Lineups: UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Predicted Lineups and Liverpool, Porto Injury news, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Twitter pours out its heart for Spanish goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas
RELATED STORY
5 players who peaked too soon
RELATED STORY
'Zinedine Zidane reminds me of Del Bosque', says Iker Casillas
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons behind Liverpool's 2-0 win over Porto
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-2019: Roma VS Porto Preview
RELATED STORY
AS Roma v FC Porto: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us