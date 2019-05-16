Porto News: Porto President expects Iker Casillas to retire from football

Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Iker Casillas was discharged on 6th May, five days after he suffered a heart attack during training. While it is sure that he will not play again this season, there are still doubts regarding whether he will hang up his boots for the better.

FC Porto President, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, is eager to find a replacement for him because he expects Casillas not to play football again.

In case you didn't know...

Fans and footballers from all around the world sent well wishes to the goalkeeper following the news of his heart attack was confirmed. The 37-year-old was once regarded as one of the best in his positions when he played for Real Madrid and Spain. Casillas even lifted the World Cup trophy with his country back in 2010.

It took everyone by surprise when the Spanish keeper suffered a heart attack during training. Fortunately, he is en route to making a recovery.

The heart of the matter

It is reported that Porto are searching for a new goalkeeper. Pinto da Costa told the media,

"We're going to need someone to replace Casillas."

"We have a problem with Casillas, whose contract we had renewed and we didn’t need to sign any goalkeeper. Now we think we're going to need someone, but that case is also being treated.”

Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa has given a clear indication that the 37-year-old will not return to play for Porto...https://t.co/iCZzv1Sn1U — AS English (@English_AS) May 15, 2019

After the player's discharge, he mentioned that he was unsure about his own football future after the heart attack. Surely, the President would require someone to fill in the big boots left behind by the veteran keeper.

What's next?

Porto have one match left in the Primeira Liga, and they will be facing Sporting CP. Following that, the Portuguese club will face the same opponent in the final of the Taca de Portugal.