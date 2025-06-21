Porto vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | June 23rd 2025

Porto will lock horns with Al Ahly in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Monday. The two spots from Group A are up for grabs, though if the game between Inter Miami and Palmeiras ends in a draw, they will progress to the knockout round.

Dragões got their campaign underway with a goalless draw against Palmeiras and fell to a 2-1 loss to Inter Miami last week. Samu Aghehowa scored from the penalty spot to give them the lead in the eighth minute. Telasco Segovia pulled Miami level in the 47th minute, and Lionel Messi scored the match-winner in the 54th minute from a free-kick.

The Red Devils held Inter Miami to a goalless draw in their campaign opener and lost 2-0 to Palmeiras last week. Wessam Abou Ali's own goal gave Palmeiras the lead, and José Manuel López doubled the Brazilian team's lead in the 59th minute.

Porto vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

The Red Devils last met a European team in the Club World Cup in the 2022 semifinals and suffered a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Dragões are winless in their three games in June, suffering two defeats. They have also failed to score in two games in that period.

The Red Giant are also winless in their three games this month, suffering two losses.

The Red Devils have conceded two goals apiece in three of their last four games in the Club World Cup.

Dragões have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five competitive games.

Porto vs Al Ahly Prediction

Dragões scored their first goal of the Club World Cup last week and will look to build on that form. Their 2-1 loss to Inter Miami last week was their first defeat in competitive games since April.

Martim Fernandes picked up a knock last week and became the second casualty for the Portuguese side, who remain without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The Red Devils have failed to score in their two games in the competition thus far and will look to score a goal in their final group-stage match. They have scored 11 goals in the last eight games in the Club World Cup. Notably, they are winless against European teams in the Club World Cup thus far.

Dragões have a slight advantage in terms of squad quality over the Egyptian giants, and considering Al Ahly's poor record against European teams, we back Porto to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Al Ahly

Porto vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

