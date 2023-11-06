Porto vs Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | November 7th 2023

Porto will invite Antwerp to the Estádio do Dragão in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The two teams met in Belgium last month and Porto registered a comeback 4-1 win, thanks to Evanilson's second-half hat-trick. It was the second win of the campaign for the Portuguese outfit and the third defeat in a row for Antwerp.

The hosts saw their four-game winning run across all competitions come to an end on Saturday as they fell to a shock 1-0 home defeat to Estoril Praia in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the match on a two-game winning run, including a 3-2 home triumph over Genk in the Belgian Pro League. Vincent Janssen opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Michel-Ange Balikwisha bagged a first-half brace.

Porto vs Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time.

The 4-1 win in the reverse fixture was the biggest win of the 2023-24 season for the home team while it was the visitors' second-biggest loss since a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League in September.

Interestingly, Porto have suffered 1-0 defeats in two of their last three home games in all competitions. They have failed to score in three of their last five home games in the Champions League as well.

Antwerp have just one win in their last five away games in all competitions, suffering three defeats in that period.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Champions League this season and are the only team to have conceded more than 10 goals (12) after three games.

The hosts have suffered just one loss at home in the Champions League against Belgian opponents, with that loss coming to Club Brugge (4-0) last season.

Porto vs Antwerp Prediction

Dragões suffered a shock 1-0 loss in the Primeira Liga on Saturday and will be gunning to return to winning ways. They have a poor record in the Champions League at home, registering just two wins in their last six home games. They have scored five times in that period while conceding nine times.

Sérgio Conceição will have a few absentees for the match as Wendell, Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi, and Galeno are sidelined through injuries. He is expected to field a strong starting XI as he looks to record the first home win in the Champions League this season.

The Reds have struggled to find their footing in their debut Champions League campaign, suffering back-to-back defeats in the first three games. They suffered three consecutive defeats after the international break but have bounced back well with two wins in a row.

They have just one win in their last five away games, which is a cause for concern. Considering their struggles in the Champions League thus far and the home advantage for Azuis e brancos, we back the Portugal-based hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Antwerp.

Porto vs Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes