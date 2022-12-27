Porto vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28, 2022

Porto will entertain Arouca at the Estadio do Dragao in the Primeira Liga on Wednesday (December 28) as the reigning champions resume their league campaign following a six-week hiatus.

The hosts are unbeaten in three outings, winning their last two. Goals from Ivan Marcano, Stephen Eustaquio and Galeno helped them to a 4-1 win over Boavista. They recorded a 2-0 win over Gil Vicente in the Taca da Liga quarterfinals last Thursday.

Arouca, meanwhile, saw their six-game unbeaten league run snapped in a 1-0 loss at Rio Ave. They beat Moreirense 2-1 in the Taca de Liga to reach the last four, though.

Porto vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths ten times, with all meetings taking place in the Primeira Liga. Porto have nine wins to one for Arouca.

Porto have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight games against Arouca across competitions.

Porto have just one defeat in their last 17 games across competitions, while the visitors have suffered one defeat in their last 14.

Porto have won four of their last five home games across competitions, while Arouca have won their last five away outings.

Eight of the ten meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Porto vs Arouca Prediction

Porto have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games across competitions and have also kept clean sheets in their last four meetings against Arouca. They will have home advantage here. which they should capitalise on.

Arouca, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in form recently. However, given Porto's dominance in recent meetings against the visitors, the hosts should take this one.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Arouca

Porto vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score any time - Yes

