Porto vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

Reigning champions Porto will entertain Arouca at the Estadio do Dragao in the Round of 16 of the Taca de Portugal on Wednesday (January 11).

Both teams kicked off their cup campaign in the third round, with Porto beating Anadia 6-1, and Arouca beating Fontinhas 2-0. Arouca beat Gil Vicente 4-1 in the last round, while Porto overcame Mafra 3-0.

The two teams will meet for the second time in as many weeks at Porto, who won Primeira Liga 5-1 in the league, with Mehdi Taremi bagging a hat trick. Bruno Marques scored Arouca's only goal of the game.

Porto, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Casa Pia in the league on Sunday, while Arouca beat Estoril Praia 2-0 at home on Saturday, thanks to Oday Dabbagh's brace.

Porto vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 11 times in the Primeira Liga since 2013, with all meetings producing conclusive results, with Porto leading 10-1.

Nine of their 11 meetings have seen over 2.5 goals.

Porto have scored at least thrice in their last three home games against Arouca across competitions.

Arouca have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against Arouca, who have scored 17 goals in that period.

Porto are unbeaten in their last six games, winning five.

Porto vs Arouca Prediction

Dragoes are unbeaten across competitions since October and scored at least twice in their last six home games.

Arouca, meanwhile, have a strong away record this term, scoring at least once in their last nine games and losing just twice. While a close contest is expected, Porto should emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Arouca

Porto vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Porto to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

