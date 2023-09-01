Porto vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023

Porto host Arouca at the Estadio do Dragao in the Primeira Liga on Sunday (September 3).

After three rounds of games, three teams are tied at nine points atop the standings, with Vitoria de Guimaraes leading Porto on goal difference. Second-placed Porto prevailed 1-0 over Arouca in their previous meeting.

Dragoes had a satisfactory campaign last season, winning the Taca de Portugal and Taca da Liga (Portuguese League Cup) but failed to defend their top-flight title. They finished second in Primeira Liga, behind champions Benfica. Porto are expected to make the most of their home advantage (three wins in five games) against Arouca.

The visitors are winless in three games and have crashed out of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Arouca have won once and drawn twice in the top flight, leaving them in fifth place with five points.

Arouquenses only success against Porto dates to February 2016 in an away fixture, winning 2-1 at home. Their last three trips to the Estadio do Dragao have ended in embarrassing defeats – 4-0, 5-1 and 5-1. Their record on the road is unconvincing, with just one win in five outings.

Porto vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have prevailed in their last five clashes with Arouca.

The hosts have won their last five home games against Arouca, scoring 20 goals and conceding twice.

Porto have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Arouca have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Porto have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Arouca have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Porto: W-W-W-L-D; Arouca: D-D-L-W-W

Porto vs Arouca Prediction

Porto’s star Mehdi Taremi, who led the scoring charts with 22 goals last season, is yet to open his account this term. However, Ivan Marcano and Toni Martínez have stepped up to the plate, scoring twice apiece.

Arouca, meanwhile, will miss injured Vitinho but wi;; count on Cristo Gonzlez and Rafa Mujica, who boast two goals apiece, while David Simao has four assists.

Porto are expected to prevail due to form and home advantage.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Arouca

Porto vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Porto

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Porto to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Arouca to score - Yes