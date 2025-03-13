Porto vs AVS Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

Porto host AVS at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts suffered their fifth loss of the season in a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Braga at the weekend.

They have won only two of their last nine league games. Third-placed Porto are nine points behind leaders Sporting.

AVS, have two wins in their last 20 games and are in the relegation playoff zone but could move as high as 13th with a surprise win. They failed to get a point last time out in their 1-0 loss to Arouca, courtesy of a 89th minute winner from Tiago Esgaio.

Porto vs AVS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the second meeting between the two clubs. Their maiden matchup earlier this season in October ended in a 5-0 victory for Porto.

Porto have the second-best defensive and third-best offensive record in the top division, with 20 goals conceded and 49 scored in 25 games.

AVS have the third-worst offensive record in the division, having managed 20 goals in 25 outings.

AVS have drawn 11 of 25 games this season, the most in the division.

The Dragons are the only team in the Portuguese Liga with an unbeaten home record this season.

Porto vs AVS Prediction

Porto are the favourites due to the sheer gulf in quality between the two squads, home advantage and superior goalscoring prowess.

AVS will have their work cut out to avoid defeat. They have, however, won once on the road all season and could lose.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 AVS

Porto vs AVS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of AVS' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Porto's last four league games.)

