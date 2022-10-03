Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2022

Porto will entertain Bayer Leverkusen at the Estadio do Dragao in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 4).

The hosts are without a point this campaign, losing both games. After a narrow 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their campaign opener, they were humbled 4-0 by Club Brugge at home.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, were also defeated by Brugge but bounced back well in their home game against Atletico Madrid, thanks to late goals from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby.

Porto came out on top in a clutch Primeira Liga clash against Braga on Friday, winning 4-1, with Pepe contributing goals at both ends. They displayed great resolve in their first game since the international break and will look to continue their momentum.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, lost 4-0 away at Bayern Munich in their first Bundesliga game following the international break. They have just two wins across competitions this term and need to step up.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Inter vs Barcelona, Chelsea vs Milan, Ajax vs Napoli...



Matchday 3: Game-by-game preview



#UCL Inter vs Barcelona, Chelsea vs Milan, Ajax vs Napoli...Matchday 3: Game-by-game preview 🔜 Inter vs Barcelona, Chelsea vs Milan, Ajax vs Napoli...Matchday 3: Game-by-game preview 👇#UCL

Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just twice, with both meetings coming in the Round of 32 of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League. Leverkusen won both meetings, including a 3-1 win at Porto.

The hosts have struggled in recent games in the competition, losing four straight. They have also conceded at least twice in these losses.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Porto's last three games in the Champions League.

Leverkusen have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last four games in the competition.

Porto have won four of their five home games across competitions this term.

Die Werkself have just one win in their six away games across competitions this season.

Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Dragoes have scored just one goal in two Champions League games, conceding six, which is the second-worst defensive record in the competition.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, have also scored just twice in as many games but have a much better defensive record than Porto, conceding just once. Given Porto's solid home form and Leverkusen's poor record this season, the hosts should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes