Porto vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October

Porto are set to play Benfica at the Estádio do Dragão on Friday in the Primeira Liga.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 6-0 win over Anadia in the third round of the Taca de Portugal. Goals from English forward Danny Loader, Brazilian winger Gabriel Veron, centre-back Fabio Cardoso and midfielder Bruno Costa and a brace from Spanish attacker Toni Martinez sealed the deal for Sergio Conceicao's Porto.

Benfica, on the other hand, beat Caldas 1-1 (3-5p) in the third round of the Taca de Portugal. A goal from Croatian forward Petar Musa for Benfica was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Goncalo Barreiras for Caldas, before Benfica triumphed on penalties.

Porto vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 41 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Porto hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games.

Benfica have won 10 games, while the other 10 have ended in draws.

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi has registered nine goal contributions in the league for Porto.

Brazilian attacker Evanilson has six goal contributions in the league for Porto.

Striker Goncalo Ramos has scored six goals in the league for Benfica.

Porto vs Benfica Prediction

Porto are currently 2nd in the Primeira Liga, three points behind league leaders Benfica. They sold important young players like Vitinha, Fabio Vieira and Francisco Conceicao in the summer gone by, and there has been some criticism regarding their business during that period.

Centre-back David Carmo was the big money arrival for Porto, but midfield remains a source of concern for the club, especially following the departures of Vitinha and Fabio Vieira. Manager Sergio Conceicao has done a commendable job at the helm, and his CV, combined with his Portuguese nationality, has seen him linked with the Wolverhampton Wanderers job.

Benfica, on the other hand, have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under the management of Roger Schmidt. Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez joined Benfica in the summer and his excellent performances have already seen him linked with clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona.

Brazilian winger David Neres has done well as well, and Schmidt will be extremely happy with Benfica's start to the season. While the season is long and full of turns, Benfica will surely aim to capture the league title this season.

A close game is on the cards, with Benfica winning the game.

Prediction: Porto 1-2 Benfica

Porto vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Benfica

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Benfica to score first- Yes

