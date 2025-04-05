Porto vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Porto will invite archrivals Benfica to the Estádio do Dragão in an exciting Primeira Liga clash on Sunday. The hosts are in third place in the league table, just one place behind the capital club, but trail them by nine points. As Águias have 65 points to their name, the same as local rivals and league leaders Sporting.

Ad

Dragões met Estoril Praia in their previous outing and resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-1 away win. Samu Aghehowa equalized from the penalty spot in the 45th minute and Rodrigo Mora scored in the 64th minute to help the hosts complete their comeback.

The visitors extended their winning streak in the Primeira Liga to eight games with a 3-2 home triumph over Farense on Wednesday. Kerem Aktürkoğlu bagged a brace and Vangelis Pavlidis scored his 11th goal of the league campaign in the first half.

Ad

Trending

Porto vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have a long-standing rivalry and contest O Clássico. They have met 256 times in competitive games. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 102 wins. As Águias are not far behind with 92 wins and 62 games have ended in draws.

The last nine meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording four wins.

Benfica have won 21 games in the Primeira Liga this season, more than any other side and have played the fewest draws (2).

Porto are unbeaten in their last 16 home games in the Primeira Liga, recording 11 wins.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding 21 goals in 27 games.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last nine away games, recording seven wins.

Ad

Porto vs Benfica Prediction

Dragões have won three of their last four league games. They have scored two goals apiece in these wins while keeping two clean sheets. Notably, they have won just one of their last six home games in all competitions, playing four draws. They have lost just one of their last six home meetings against the capital club, recording four wins.

Marko Grujic and Vasco Sousa remain sidelined with injuries while Cláudio Ramos is nursing a sprained ankle and is not expected to recover in time. Iván Marcano has overcome persistent injuries and has featured in the last four league games. At 37 years and nine months, he will be the fifth-oldest player to play in the Clássico.

Ad

As Águias have won nine of their last 10 league games and have scored at least three goals in eight games in that period. They have won three of their last four games against the hosts, keeping two clean sheets.

Tiago Gouveia, Alexander Bah, and Manu Silva are sidelined with injuries while Renato Sanches will likely miss the remainder of the season with a thigh injury.

Both teams have been in good touch and, considering their recent goalscoring form, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Ad

Prediction: Porto 2-2 Benfica

Porto vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More