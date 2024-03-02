Porto vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Third-placed Porto will invite arch-rivals and reigning champions Benfica to the Estádio do Dragão in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing by Gil Vicente last week, as Thomas Luciano scored the equalizer in the fourth minute of added time. They returned to winning ways in the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals as second-half goals from the Brazilian duo of Evanilson and Galeno helped them register a comeback 2-1 win over Santa Clara.

The visitors registered a commanding 4-0 win over Portimonense in their previous league outings, thanks to second-half goals from Rafa Silva, Angel di Maria, and David Neres. They saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end on Thursday, suffering a 2-1 away loss to Sporting in the first leg of the Taca de Portugal semifinals.

Porto vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides contest O Clássico, one of the biggest derbies in Portuguese football. They have crossed paths 254 times in competitive games, with the hosts having a 101-91 lead in wins and 62 games ending in draws.

They have met two times this season, first in the Supertaca in August and later in the reverse fixture in September. The visitors registered wins in both games while keeping a clean sheet.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for Benfica and one for the hosts.

Porto are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets on the trot.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in all competitions, with two games ending in draws. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in away games in the Primeira Liga since a 3-2 loss to Boavista in their campaign opener.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in 11 games in 2024.

Porto vs Benfica Prediction

Dragões have just one win in their last four league outings, keeping two clean sheets. They have suffered just one loss in that period, and two games have ended in draws. They are on an 11-game unbeaten run at home, recording 10 wins and keeping eight clean sheets.

Galeno and Evanilson, the goalscorers against Santa Clara, picked up knocks in the Taca de Portugal clash on Thursday but have been cleared to join team training and are in contention to start here. Mehdi Taremi has missed the last four games with a thigh injury and faces a late fitness test.

As Águias lost 2-1 to Sporting in a closely contested Taca de Portugal clash and narrowly missed out on drawing the match as their goal was ruled out by VAR in the 73rd minute. It was their first loss in nine games, and they'll look to bounce back with a win.

They have enjoyed a good goalscoring run in the league recently, scoring 19 goals in their last five games. They do not have any fresh absentees for the trip to Porto, so head coach Roger Schmidt is expected to field a strong starting XI.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Porto 2-2 Benfica

Porto vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Evanilson to score or assist any time - Yes

