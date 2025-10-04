Porto vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Porto will welcome arch-rivals Benfica to the Estádio do Dragão in the Primeira Liga on Sunday. The hosts have a 100% record in the league thus far and are at the top of the league table. As Águias have also enjoyed an unbeaten record, winning five of the seven games.

Dragões have maintained a 100% record across all competitions this season. They won 4-0 away at Arouca on Monday and defeated Crvena zvezda 2-1 at home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The visitors overcame Gil Vicente 2-1 in their previous league outing, thanks to a brace from Vangelis Pavlidis. They met Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and suffered a narrow 1-0 away loss.

Porto vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest O Clássico and have met 257 times in all competitions. The hosts have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record with 102 wins. The capital club are not far behind with 93 wins and 62 games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double last season, recording 4-1 wins in the home and away games.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring 19 goals while conceding just once.

Benfica have won four of their last five meetings against the hosts.

Porto have a 100% home record in the league this season while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors have a 100% away record in the league this season, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

The last eight league meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with four wins for either side.

As Águias have conceded four goals in the league this season, with three of them conceded at home.

Porto vs Benfica Prediction

Dragões have a 100% record in all competitions this season, conceding just two goals in nine games. They have won three of their last six home meetings in the Primeira Liga against the visitors. Interestingly, they have scored three goals apiece in these wins.

Samu Aghehowa was rested against Crvena zvezda due to a knock and should return to the starting XI in this crucial match. Pepê started from the bench and should start here.

As Águias saw their unbeaten streak end after three games earlier this week, and will look to bounce back here. They have won five of their last seven games in this fixture, keeping three clean sheets.

Jose Mourinho might be without a few first-team players for this match as several players and staff have been affected by a viral outbreak. The Special One has never won against his former club at the Estádio do Dragão.

The hosts head into the match in better form than the capital club, and considering Benfica's injury crisis, we back the Dragões to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Benfica

Porto vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

