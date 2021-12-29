Porto vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

In the final Portuguese Primeira Liga game of the year, league leaders Porto and Benfica square off at the Estádio do Dragão on Thursday.
The hosts are unbeaten in the league so far and lead second-placed Sporting on goal difference. They recorded their 10th win in a row last Monday as they secured a 4-0 win at Vizela in their previous league outing.
Benfica have bounced back well from their 3-1 home loss to Sporting earlier this month and have registered two wins in the league since. In their previous league outing, they recorded a comprehensive 7-1 win over Maritimo last Sunday.
The two sides met in the Taca de Portugal round of 16 fixture on Friday. Porto overcame the capital club with a 3-0 win.
Porto vs Benfica Head-to-Head
This will be the 249th edition of O Clasico. Porto and Benfica, two of the most successful clubs in Primeira Liga history, first met in a competitive fixture in 1930.
Porto have the upper hand in this fixture and lead 98-88 in wins, while 62 games have ended in stalemates between the two sides.
The hosts are unbeaten in the fixture since 2019 and the last league meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.
Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L
Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W
Porto vs Benfica Team News
Porto
Ivan Marcano remains the only injury concern for the Dragões. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:
- Pepe - Trained separately from the group
- Marko Grujic - Trained separately from the group
Evanilson, who scored twice in the Taca de Portugal win over Benfica, picked up a red card in that game. He will serve a one-game suspension here.
Injury: Ivan Marcano
Doubtful: Pepe, Marko Grujic
Suspension: Evanilson
Benfica
Lucas Verissimo is a key absentee for As Águias on account of a knee injury. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:
- Nemanja Radonjic - Back injury
- Rodrigo Pinho - Knee injury
Nicolás Otamendi was sent off in injury time in the Taca de Portugal fixture and is suspended for the game.
Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Nemanja Radonjic, Rodrigo Pinho
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Nicolás Otamendi
Porto vs Benfica Predicted XI
Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Fábio Cardoso, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Otavio; Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona, Mehdi Taremi
Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos; Jan Vertonghen, Morato, Andre Almeida; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva
Porto vs Benfica Prediction
Porto are unbeaten in the league while Benfica have lost just one game and are the highest-scoring side in the division with 46 goals in 25 games.
The game promises to be a thrilling affair as Benfica will look to avenge their 3-0 Cup loss on Friday. We expect this top-of-the-table clash to end in a win for the hosts.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Porto 2-1 Benfica
Q. Will Porto extend their unbeaten run in the Portuguese Primeria Liga with a win against Benfica?
Yes
No