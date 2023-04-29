Porto vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023

Porto welcome local rivals Boavista to the Estadio do Dragao in the Primeira Liga on Sunday (April 30).

The hosts are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning their last five. In their previous outing, goals from Mehdi Taremi and Toni Martinez helped them win 2-0 at Pacos Ferreira. They continued their winning run in the Taca de Portugal, winning 2-1 at Famalicao in the semifinal first leg.

Boavista, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league outings, winning twice. Goals from Yusupha Njie, Bruno Lourenco and Ricardo Mangas helped them beat Rio Ave 3-2 at home last Saturday.

Porto vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The O Derby da Invicta rivals have met 149 times across competitions. As expected, Porto have dominated proceedings, leading 101-23.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run against Boavista across competitions since 2007, winning 16 of 17 games.

Porto have scored at least twice in their last seven home games against Boavista across competitions.

The visitors have one away Primeira Liga win since October.

Porto have kept clean sheets in three of their last six league games at home.

The visitors have not scored in eight of their last 11 away games against Porto.

Porto have the second-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 62 goals in 29 games.

Porto vs Boavista Prediction

Porto have a solid home record against the visitors, losing just once this century. They have a solid home record this season in the league, winning 12 of 14 games, losing two. Boavista, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form in recent games, scoring at least twice in three of their last four games.

However, Porto have outscored Boavista 21-4 in their last seven home games, so, considering their current form, should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Boavista

Porto vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes