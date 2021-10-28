Porto vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Porto will host city rivals Boavista at the Estadio Dragao in a Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a shocking 3-1 defeat away to Santa Clara in the Portuguese League Cup on Tuesday. Three different men got on the scoresheet to help Santa Clara seize the initiative at the summit of Group D.

Boavista have not been in action since they shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Belenenses on home turf in a league game last weekend.

Porto currently sit in second spot in the standings on 23 points, one point behind table-toppers Benfica. Boavista have accrued 11 points from nine matches to sit in eighth position.

Porto vs Boavista Head-to-Head

Porto have 24 wins from their last 33 games against Boavista. The two teams shared the spoils on four occasions while Sunday's visitors have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in February and a second fightback from Porto saw them claw back from a two-goal halftime deficit to secure a 2-2 draw on home turf.

Porto's defeat on Wednesday halted a run of four consecutive victories in all competitions. Boavista have shown a tendency for draws, with three of their last five matches in all competitions ending in a stalemate.

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Boavista form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-W

Porto vs Boavista Team News

Porto

Left-back Wendell was substituted in the victory over AC Milan due to a knee injury and the 28-year-old is still sidelined. Tomas Esteves is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Injury: Wendell

Doubtful: Tomas Esteves

Suspension: None

Boavista

Miguel Reisinho, Tiago Illori, Jackson Porozo and Marcelo Djalo have been sidelined due to injuries for the visitors.

Injury: Miguel Reisinho, Tiago Illori, Jackson Porozo, Marcelo Djalo

Suspension: None

Porto vs Boavista Predicted XI

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

Boavista Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alireza Beiranvand (GK); Rodrigo Barros, Javi Garcia, Nathan; Yanis Hamache, Tomas Reymao, Gaius Makouta, Reggie Cannon; Kenji Gorre, Petar Musa, Tiago Morais

Porto vs Boavista Prediction

Porto are heavy favorites and will be smarting from their midweek defeat to Santa Clara. The Dragons will be keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible and are unlikely to falter in front of their fans.

The fact that this is a derby means the visitors could up the ante to secure City bragging rights but we are backing Porto to post a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Boavista

Edited by Shardul Sant