Porto vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2023-24

Two sides who could do well with all three points lock horns in the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Porto play host to Boavista on Sunday. With just two games to go, the visitors will be looking to pull clear of the relegation zone, while the Dragoes seek to secure a top-three finish.

Porto continue to push for the Europa League ticket as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Chaves last Saturday.

Sergio Conceicao’s men have gone five consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming two draws and three wins, including a 3-1 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Taca de Portugal semi-finals on April 17.

With 66 points from 32 matches, Porto are third in the Primeira Liga table, just one point above fourth-placed Braga in the UEFA Europa Conference League spot.

Boavista, on the other hand, failed to pull clear of the danger zone last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Gil Vicente on home turf.

Jorge Simao’s men have gone seven consecutive games without a win, claiming three draws and losing four since scraping a 1-0 victory over Moreirense on March 9.

With 31 points from 32 matches, Boavista are 14th in the league table and will be nervously looking over their shoulders as they sit just three points above the relegation playoff spot.

Porto vs Boavista Head-To-Head

Porto have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides. Boavista have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Porto Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Boavista Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Porto vs Boavista Team News

Porto

Porto will be without a host of key players down the spine of the team due to injuries. Toni Martínez, André Franco, Ivan Jaime and Jorge Sánchez are also ruled out due to personal reasons.

Injured: Pepe, João Mário, Zaidu Sanusi, Ivan Marciano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Toni Martínez, André Franco, Ivan Jaime, Jorge Sánchez

Boavista

Luis Henrique and Robert Bozenik are recuperating from injuries and will play no part in this weekend’s clash.

Injured: Luis Henrique, Robert Bozenik

Suspended: None

Porto vs Boavista Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Martim Fernandes, Otavio, Zé Pedro, João Mendes; Nico González, Alan Varela; Chico Conceição, Pepê, Evanilson; Mehdi Taremi

Boavista Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): João Gonçalves; Bruno Onyemaechi, Vincent Sasso, Rodrigo Abascal, Filipe Ferreira; Miguel Reisinho, Sebastián Pérez; Bruno Lourenço, Gaius Makouta, Salvador Agra; Martim Tavares

Porto vs Boavista Prediction

While Boavista will be looking to pick up a potentially season-salvaging victory, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Porto side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

We predict Porto will come away with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters and extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Boavista