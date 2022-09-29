Porto vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2022

Porto and Braga will lock horns at the Estádio do Dragao in Primeira Liga action on Friday (September 30).

The hosts are third in the league standings with 16 points and trail Braga by three points, who are in second place. Braga are one of the two undefeated teams in the Portuguese top flight this season alongside league leaders Benfica, who have a 100% record.

Porto played out a 1-1 draw against Estoril Praia in their previous outing. Mehdi Taremi rescued a point for them with a penalty in the ninth minute of injury time.

Braga, meanwhile, have won eight games across competitions since their 3-3 draw against Sporting in their campaign opener last month. Late goals from Vítor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira and Ricardo Horta helped them to a 2-0 win over Vizela in their previous outing.

Porto vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Portuguese rivals have met 131 times across competitions. Porto have been the dominant team against their northern rivals with 87 wins to Braga's 19, while 25 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded 1-0 home wins in the league. Braga have been the better team in recent meetings in this fixture, with five wins in the last ten clashes. Porto have just two wins in this period, while three games have ended in draws.

Porto have won their last eight home games in the competition and have just two losses at home against Braga across competitions in their last eight games.

Porto have scored at least three goals in seven of their last eight home games in the competition.

With 16 goals, the hosts have the third best attacking record in the league. Braga have scored 23 goals in seven games, which is the best attacking record in the competition.

Porto vs Braga Prediction

Dragoes have an impressive home record, scoring 11 goals and conceding just onece in three league games this term. Braga, meanwhile, have a 100% record in away games in the league, scoring 12 goals and conceding twice.

Os Arcebispos have started the season with a bang and are on an eight-game winning streak across competitions. Nonetheless, Porto are expected to put up a fight at home, and a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Porto 2-2 Braga

Porto vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score any time - Yes

