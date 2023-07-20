Porto vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2023

Porto will face Cardiff City at the Estádio Algarve on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The Dragons enjoyed a strong campaign last season which saw them finish second in the Primeira Liga standings with 85 points from 34 games, two points behind champions Benfica. Sergio Conceicao's men secured the Taca da Portugal and Taca da Liga titles last season but will be targeting the league title next season.

Porto beat Portimonense 2-0 in their first pre-season friendly on Wednesday via goals from Romario Baro and Gonzalo Borges and will be targeting victory here as well.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, endured a difficult campaign in the English Championship last season, prompting the dismissal of three different managers. They finished just outside the drop zone with 49 points from 46 games, their lowest points tally in the English second-tier in the 21st century.

The Bluebirds were beaten 1-0 by Braga last time out and will be hoping for a positive result against another Portuguese top-flight side on Saturday.

Porto vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between the two sides. Porto are undefeated in their previous two matchups picking up a win and a draw.

The Dragon's last meeting against English opposition came back in November 2021 when they faced Liverpool in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, losing 2-0.

Cardiff lost 13 of their 23 away league games last season.

Porto had the second-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga last season with a goal concession tally of 22.

The Bluebirds were the second-lowest-scoring side in the English second-tier last season with a goal tally of 41.

Sergio Conceicao's scored 73 league goals last season, the third-highest in the Portuguese top-flight.

Porto vs Cardiff City Prediction

Porto are on an outstanding 13-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 17 games across all competitions. They will head into the weekend clash as overwhelming favorites and will be looking to come away with the win.

Cardiff's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the hosts win this one.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Cardiff City

Porto vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Cardiff's last six away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Porto's last six matches)