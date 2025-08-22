Porto vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Porto will host Casa Pia at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday in the third round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their solid start to the league season and stay on par with their rivals early in the campaign.

Ad

Porto made it two wins out of two with a comfortable 2-0 win over Gil Vicente last weekend after opening the season with a 3-0 win over Vitoria. The Dragons are only one of five teams in the Portuguese top flight who are yet to drop points after the opening two games of the season, and will need to keep the form up for much longer if they are to end their four-year wait for another league title.

Ad

Trending

Casa Pia unsurprisingly lost their opening fixture to Sporting CP but managed to pick up their first victory of the season in a 2-0 win over AVS last time out and will hope to build on that result this weekend. The visitors put together a solid campaign last year, finishing in ninth place, and will be hoping to take the next steps and push for a slightly higher finish this year.

Ad

Porto vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on nine previous occasions going into Sunday's game. Porto have won eight of those games and the remaining one ended in a draw.

The hosts have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of their nine meetings with Porto.

Porto finished the last league season with the third-best offensive and joint-third-best defensive record in the division, scoring 65 goals and conceding 30 across 34 games.

Ad

Porto vs Casa Pia Prediction

The Dragons are strong favorites going into Sunday's fixture and will receive a huge boost from their home advantage. Porto will hope to win by a considerably large goal margin to remain close behind rivals Sporting.

Os Gansos will be optimistic to get a point this weekend against one of the league's best teams, but will need something really special to avoid defeat on the road. We expect Porto to win.

Ad

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Casa Pia

Porto vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More