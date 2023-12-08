Porto vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Porto and Casa Pia will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 13 fixture on Saturday (December 9th).

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Estoril in the League Cup. Cassiano and Pepe scored first half goals to ensure that both sides went into the break on level terms. Rafik Guitane and Joao Carlos scored injury time goals in the second half to help the hosts claim the win.

Porto will now turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 away victory over Famalicao.

Casa Pia, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Portimonense. Samuel Justo's 55th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory took them to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 13 points from 12 games. Porto sit in third spot with 28 points to their name.

Porto vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Porto have two wins and one draw to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Porto claimed a 2-1 home win.

Eight of Casa Pia's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Porto's last five games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Porto's last five home games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Casa Pia's last five games in all competitions have been goalless at the break.

Porto vs Casa Pia Prediction

Porto are three points off the pace in the title race and will be aiming for victory here to keep pace with their Lisbon rivals. Sergio Conceicao's side still have a crunch UEFA Champions League clash with Royal Antwerp coming up but are unlikely to be distracted from their domestic targets.

Casa Pia registered their first league win since September last weekend but chances of them building on this appear slim.

Porto come into the game after a shock defeat in the League Cup and will be eager to get back to winning ways. We are backing Sergio Conceicao's side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Casa Pia

Porto vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score in both halves