Porto vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2023

Porto will entertain Casa Pia at the Estádio do Dragão in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts continued their fine form last week and extended their winning run in all competitions to eight games with a 1-0 away win over Arouca. Iván Marcano scored the only goal of the game as Porto remained four points behind league leaders Benfica.

The visitors have done well in their first appearance in the Primeira Liga in 83 years and are in ninth place in the league table. They have gone winless in their last six league outings and played a 1-1 draw against Portimonense last week. Lucas Soares broke the deadlock in the 68th minute which was canceled out by Bryan Róchez in the dying moments of the game.

Porto vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off just twice thus far, with one meeting coming in the Allianz Cup in 2019 and the other meeting coming in the league earlier this season. The hosts have one win while one meeting has ended in a stalemate.

This will be the first meeting between them at Sunday's venue.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven league games.

Porto have suffered just a couple of defeats at home in the Primeira Liga this season.

Interestingly, the visitors are winless in their away games in the league in 2023. They have failed to score in six of their last eight away games, scoring just two goals in that period.

The hosts have won their last four games at Sunday's venue, keeping a couple of clean sheets.

Porto vs Casa Pia Prediction

Dragões head into the game on a 12-game unbeaten run, recording 10 wins in that period. At home, they have won four games in a row and have kept clean sheets in three of their last five games.

Casapianos are winless in their last six league games and will be looking to bounce back with a win. They have suffered defeats in six of their last eight away games, which is a cause for concern.

Considering Porto's home advantage and the visitors' poor away form, the hosts are expected to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Casa Pia

Porto vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

