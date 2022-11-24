Porto vs CD Mafra Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25, 2022

Porto will host CD Mafra at the Estadio do Dragao in Group A of the Taca da Liga on Friday (November 25).

The Primeira Liga champons head into the weekend on a run of four wins and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Porto maintained their fine run of results, seeing off Boavista 4-1 in the Primeira Liga on November 12.

Sergio Conceicao’s men have now won their last four outings across competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding twice, and are unbeaten in their last six. With 29 points from 13 games, Porto are second in the Primeira Liga, eight points off leaders Benfica.

Meanwhile, Mafra failed to return to winning ways last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leixoes in the Segunda Liga. That followed a 3-0 loss against Porto in the Taca de Portugal, which snapped their two-game winning run.

Mafra, who have won two of their last three away games and kept two clean sheets, will look to keep their solid run going against the hosts.

Porto vs CD Mafra Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first meeting coming in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal a fortnight ago.

In that game, Porto eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory, with Ivan Marcano, Stephen Eustaquio and Wenderson Galeno among the scorers.

Porto have won five of their last six games across competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Santa Clara on October 29 being the only exception.

Mafra have managed just two wins in their last six away games across competitions, losing twice and drawing thrice.

Porto vs CD Mafra Prediction

While Porto will be missing a few players who are representing their countries at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, they possess the firepower to get the job done. A one-sided affair with the Dragoes claiming all three points should ensue.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 CD Mafra

Porto vs CD Mafra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Mafra’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: First-half winners - Porto (Porto have led at the interval in their last six games.)

