Porto vs Chaves Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Porto will host Chaves at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and remain in the title race as the midpoint of the season approaches. They were beaten 2-0 by rivals Sporting in their last match, finding themselves a goal down at the break before a red card to team captain Pepe early in the second half all but scuppered their chances of a positive result.

Porto sit third in the league table with 31 points from 14 games. They are two points behind Benfica in second place and will leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Chaves, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results in the league this season and are now battling for survival. They were beaten 3-1 by Casa Pia last time out, conceding a quickfire double midway through the first half before Jo Batista scored what would ultimately turn out to be a consolation goal just before the interval.

Porto vs Chaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Porto and Chaves. The hosts have won 35 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just once. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 11.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Porto have the second-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Chaves have the worst defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 38.

Porto have won three of their last four games after losing two of their three prior. They have won their last five home matches and will be looking to extend that streak come Friday.

Chaves are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost six of their last seven matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides coupled with their contrasting form should see the hosts win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Porto 4-1 Chaves

Porto vs Chaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)