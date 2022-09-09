Porto vs Chaves prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Porto will entertain Chaves at the Estádio do Dragão in their upcoming Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday.

The reigning champions returned to winning ways in their previous outing, overcoming Gil Vicente with a 2-0 triumph. Mehdi Taremi and Galeno scored in quick succession in the first half to seal the three points for their team.

Chaves have done well for themselves on their return to the top-flight and are undefeated in their last four league games. They played out a 1-1 draw against Rio Ave last time around, with Leonardo Acevedo equalizing in the 90th minute for Rio Ave, canceling out Hector Hernandez Marrero's 32nd-minute opener.

Porto vs Chaves Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 37 times across all competitions and this will be their first meeting since their Taca de Liga group stage encounter in 2019. As expected, the hosts have dominated the proceedings against the visitors with 33 wins to their name.

Chaves have been able to defeat the Porto giants just once, while the spoils have been shared three times between the two sides. Porto are undefeated against their northern rivals since 1989.

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Chaves form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Porto vs Chaves Team News

Porto

Marko Grujic and Wilson Manafá are still listed as injured by Porto but are close to joining full training sessions with the team. They will likely sit this one out. Otavio suffered a broken rib in the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid and is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Injured: Wilson Manafa, Marko Grujic, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chaves

Nwankwo Obiora has been in and out of the squad on account of recurring injuries and is a doubt for Flavienses' trip to Porto.

Injured: Nwankwo Obiora

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Porto vs Chaves Predicted XIs

Porto (4-3-1-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Ivan Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi; Galeno, Stephen Eustaquio, Mateus Uribe; Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa; Toni Martinez, Evanilson

Chaves (4-3-3): Paulo Vítor; João Correia, Steven Vitória, Nélson Monte, Bruno Langa; João Teixeira, João Sabino Mendes, Ricardo Guimarães; Bernardo Martins Sousa, Hector, Jonathan Arriba Monroy

Porto vs Chaves Prediction

Chaves have just one defeat to their name this season and were able to beat Sporting in their away game last month. They have conceded four goals and scored six in six games, so they should not be underestimated.

Dragões have also conceded four goals after five games but have 12 goals to their name in that period. They have a solid record against the visitors and, given their home advantage, should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Chaves

