Porto vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022–23

Porto will entertain Club Brugge at the Estádio do Dragão in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday.

Porto kicked off their Champions League campaign with an away game against Atletico Madrid. The game, which ended in a 2-1 win for Atletico, saw late drama as all three goals were scored in injury time of the second half.

Mario Hermoso opened the scoring in the first minute of added time while Mateus Uribe equalized five minutes later. Antoine Griezmann scored in the dying seconds of the game to clinch a win for his team. Club Brugge picked up a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen last week, with Loubadhe Abakar Sylla scoring the only goal of the game.

The hosts returned to winning ways in their Primeira Liga game against Chaves on Saturday. Brugge, on the other hand, continued their winning run against RFC Seraing in the Belgian Pro League.

Porto vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns four times across all competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. The home team have picked up three wins while Brugge have emerged victorious once.

They last met in the group stage of the 2016-17 edition of the Champions League, with Porto picking up wins in both meetings.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Porto vs Club Brugge Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafa is back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and might start on the bench in this game. Otavio is the only reported absentee for Dragões, having suffered from a broken rib in the game against Atletico Madrid.

Mehdi Taremi is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the 2-1 loss to Atletico.

Injured: Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mehdi Taremi

Unavailable: None

Club Brugge

Noa Lang, Mats Rits and Tajon Buchanan are sidelined for the game with their respective injuries while Clinton Mata faces a late fitness test. Ruud Vormer was left out of the squad for their opening game as he finds himself out of favor with manager Carl Hoefkens.

Injured: Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan, Mats Rits

Doubtful: Clinton Mata

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ruud Vormer

Porto vs Club Brugge Predicted XIs

Porto (4-3-1-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, David Carmo, Zaidu Sanusi; Galeno, Stephen Eustaquio, Mateus Uribe; Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa; Toni Martinez, Evanilson

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet; Brandon Mechele, Raphael Onyedika, Abakar Sylla; Andreas Skov Olsen, Casper Nielsen, Hans Vanaken, Denis Odoi, Bjorn Meijer; Kamal Sowah, Ferran Jutgla

Porto vs Club Brugge Prediction

The visitors head into this game in solid form, recording six wins in a row across all competitions and keeping clean sheets in the last three games. Porto have won all three of their home games this season, with an aggregate score of 11-1.

They boast a solid record against their Belgian rivals and should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Club Brugge

