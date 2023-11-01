Porto vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2023

Porto will host Estoril Praia at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid start to their league campaign and remain in the race for the league title early on in the season. They beat Vizela 2-0 in their last game, with Mehdi Taremi opening the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half before Canada international Stephen Eustaquio doubled their advantage later on in the half.

Porto sit third in the league table with 22 points from nine games. They are three points behind Sporting at the top of the pile and will draw level with a win on Friday.

Estoril Praia, meanwhile, have failed to impress all season and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Portimonense last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to capitalize on their second-half dominance.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the table with just four points from nine games and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.

Porto vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Porto and Estoril. The home side have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 14 draws between the two sides.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture.

Porto have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of six.

Estoril have conceded 20 goals in the Portuguese top-flight this season. Only Chaves (26) have conceded more.

Porto vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Porto are on a four-game winning streak and have lost just two of their last 13 games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf in the league since March and will be looking forward to Friday's game.

Estoril on the other hand have lost their last three Primeira Liga games on the bounce and have won just once in the competition so far. They are without an away league win in over a year and should lose here.

Prediction: Porto 4-1 Estoril Praia

Porto vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)