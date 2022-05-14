Porto vs Estoril Praia prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Recently crowned champions Porto sign off for the 2021-22 Primeira Liga campaign with a home game against Estoril Praia on Saturday.

The hosts defeated Benfica in their previous outing, which sealed the league title for them. After this league game, they are in action in the Taca de Portugal against Tondela next Sunday, so this league game will be a good warmup for the same.

Estoril Praia have done well to secure a finish in the upper half of the table. They secured their first win across all competitions since March as they defeated Moreirense last time around.

Porto vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 25 times across all competitions since 1991. The hosts have dominated the proceedings in this fixture with 20 wins while the visitors have just one win to their name. The spoils have been shared four times between the two sides.

Dragões are on an eight-game winning streak in the fixture, while Estoril Praia's only win in the fixture came all the way back in 2014.

They last met in league action at the Estádio António Coimbra da Mota in January, where the game ended in a highly entertaining 3-2 win for Porto.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Estoril Praia form guide (Primeira Liga): W-L-D-D-L

Porto vs Estoril Praia Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafá and Matheus Uribe remain the two absentees for the hosts for the final game of the league campaign with injuries.

FC Porto @FCPorto O último duelo do Campeonato



Vamos juntos



#FCPorto #FCPGDEP 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲O último duelo do CampeonatoVamos juntos 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 ⚡ O último duelo do Campeonato 🙌Vamos juntos 💙#FCPorto #FCPGDEP https://t.co/pyBRUIq0fv

Injury: Wilson Manafa.

Suspension: None.

Doubtful: Matheus Uribe.

Unavailable: None.

Estoril Praia

Lucas Áfrico remains sidelined with a muscle injury while Romário Baró, on loan from Porto, is ineligible to feature against his parent side. Bernardo Vital was suspended after picking up a red card in the previous game.

Injury: Lucas Áfrico.

Suspension: Bernardo Vital.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Romário Baro.

Porto vs Estoril Praia Predicted XIs

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Fabio Vieira, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi.

Estoril (4-2-3-1): Dani Figueira (GK); Raul Silva, Joaozinho, Nahuel Ferraresi, Carles Soria; Joao Gamboa, Francisco Geraldes; Jordi Mboula, Andre Franco, Arthur Gomes; Leonardo Acevedo.

Porto vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Porto might choose to rest their key players for this game, as they have already won the league and will be eyeing the Taca de Portugal title as well. Estoril Praia are winless in their travels in 2022 and might face yet another loss in the trip to Porto.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Estoril Praia

Edited by Peter P