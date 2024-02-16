Porto vs Estrela Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Porto welcome Estrela to Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday 22 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a shock 3-2 defeat away to city rivals Arouca last Monday. Rafa Mujica, Cristo and Jason scored for the Arouquenses while Evanilson and Francisco Conceicao scored for the visitors.

Estrela, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Portimonense. Carlinhos and Kosuke Nakamura scored first-half own goals, with their own goals coming either side of Leo Jaba's 13th-minute strike.

The victory took them to 12th spot in the table with 21 points to show for their efforts in as many games. Porto are third, having garnered 45 points from 21 games.

Porto vs Estrela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 20 wins and eight draws from the last 32 head-to-head games while four games ended in victory for Saturday's visitors.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Porto claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Porto are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions, winning eight games in this sequence.

Five of Estrela's last six away games have produced less than three goals.

Estrela are winless in their last seven away games, losing four games in this sequence.

Porto have averaged 11 corner kicks per game in the league this season.

Porto vs Estrela Prediction

Porto started this season with huge expectations of competing for and potentially winning the league. However, Sergio Conceicao's side have not been at their best and currently find themselves seven points behind league leaders Benfica. The Dragons are winless in their last two games, suffering a shock defeat away to Arouca, as well as being held to a draw against Rio Ave last time out.

Estrela ended their seven-game winless run with their victory last time out to steer them out of the relegation zone. They will have their work cut out if they are to leave with anything against a determined Porto side with something to prove.

We are tipping the hosts to cruise to victory with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 4-0 Estrela

Porto vs Estrela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Porto/Porto

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corner kicks