Porto vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

FC Porto welcome Famalicao to Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga round 29 fixture on Saturday (April 13th).

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes at the same venue last weekend. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Galeno scoring an unfortunate own goal in the 12th minute while the visitors doubled their lead in the 33rd minute through Jota Silva.

Galeno made amends for his error earlier by halving the deficit in the 43rd minute. Porto's hopes of a comeback took a hit when Pepe received a 69th-minute red card.

Famalicao, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over Vizela. Chiquinho broke the deadlock in the eighth minute before turning provider for Riccieli two minutes before halftime. Vizela drew level through Jason Lokilo and Sava Petrov but Jhonder Cadiz scored a dramatic match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The victory left the Azuis e Branco in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 34 points from 27 games. Porto remain in third spot with 58 points to their name.

Porto vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 16 wins and two draws from the last 21 head-to-head games while Famalicao were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Porto claimed a 3-0 away win.

The last 11 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Porto's last five games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Famalicao's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Porto's defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes ended their 13-game unbeaten run at home across competitions (12 wins).

Porto vs Famalicao Prediction

Porto's defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes left their European aspirations teetering on the edge as Braga and Guimaraes themselves breathe down their necks. It also increased the pressure on manager Sergio Conceicao and the 49-year-old will demand an immediate response from his players.

Famalicao have had a hard time in this fixture, with eight losses and one win registered in the last nine head-to-head games.

We are tipping Porto to keep this run going with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Famalicao

Porto vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score in both halves