Porto vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

The Portuguese Primeira Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Porto and Famalicao square off at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday. The Dragoes head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 11 games against the visitors since June 2020 and will head into the weekend looking to extend this dominant five-year run.

Rodrigo Mora delivered the goods for Porto last Saturday as he netted the only goal of the game in the fifth minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Casa Pia at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior.

Martin Anselmi’s men have now gone unbeaten in nine of their last 11 Primeira Liga games, picking up five wins and four draws since losing back-to-back games against Nacional and Gil Vicente in January.

Porto have picked up 59 points from their 29 league games so far to sit fourth in the standings, one point behind third-placed Braga in the Europa League qualifying spot.

Elsewhere, Famalicao turned in a performance of the highest quality last weekend when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Estoril Praia at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

The Vila Nova have won three consecutive games, scoring an impressive nine goals and conceding twice since March's 3-1 loss against Sporting Lisbon.

Famalicao have picked up 43 points from their 29 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit seventh in the league standings, three points above eighth-placed Casa Pia.

Porto vs Famalicao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Porto have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Famalicao have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Porto have failed to win six of their seven home matches across all competitions in 2025, losing twice and claiming four draws since the turn of the year.

Famalicao are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 11 games across all competitions, picking up seven wins and two draws since January 25.

Porto vs Famalicao Prediction

Porto know they must avoid any slip-ups in the season’s run-in as they push for a top-three finish and we expect them to go all out in front of their home supporters this weekend.

The Dragoes have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over Famalicao.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Famalicao

Porto vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of the last 10 clashes between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in nine of their most recent 10 meetings)

