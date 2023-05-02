Porto vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2023

Reigning champions Porto will welcome Famalicao to the Estádio do Dragão in the second leg of the Taca de Portugal semi-final on Thursday.

The hosts have a one-goal lead on aggregate from the first leg as goals from Iván Marcano and Toni Martínez helped them record a 2-1 win.

The hosts are on a six-game winning run in all competitions and recorded a 1-0 home win over Boavista in the Primeira Liga on Sunday, with Mehdi Taremi scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

The visitors suffered a second consecutive 2-1 defeat on Sunday against Sporting in the Primeira Liga. Their only goal of the game came courtesy of Sebastián Coates' own goal.

The visitors have never made it to the final of the competition, while the hosts have made it to the final 32 times, coming out victorious on 18 occasions.

Porto vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Portuguese rivals have squared off 20 times in all competitions since 1978. They have met twice in the Taca de Portugal, with the hosts recording wins in both meetings. Overall, the hosts have 15 wins to their name against the visitors and Famalicao have just three wins. Two games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a six-game winning run against the visitors, outscoring them 18-7 in these games.

Porto have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors.

Porto have scored at least three goals in their last four home matches against Famalicao in all competitions.

Porto have suffered just one defeat at home since November, keeping clean sheets in three of their last four home games.

The hosts have conceded just one goal in five games in the Taca de Portugal this season, scoring 16 goals in that period.

Porto vs Famalicao Prediction

Dragões have an impressive home record this season, recording 12 wins in their last 14 home outings. They are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording eight wins, and look to be in good touch at the moment.

Famalicenses have recorded wins in three of their last five away games. They have never made it to the final of the competition and their lack of experience might prove to be their undoing.

We expect the hosts to record a narrow win and secure their place in the final for the second year in a row.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Famalicao

Porto vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

