Porto vs Famalicao prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Porto are back in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Sunday as they host Famalicao at the Estádio do Dragão.

The hosts have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the standings over Sporting as they recorded a 4-1 win at Belenenses in their previous outing last week. They remain the only unbeaten side in the Portuguese top-flight.

Famalicao have gone unbeaten in their last four outings, which has helped them climb to 15th place in the league standings, two points above the relegation zone. They held Pacos Ferreira to a goalless draw in their previous outing.

Porto vs Famalicao Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 14 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture, having recorded nine wins over their northern rivals.

The visiting side have three wins to their name and just two games have ended in draws. Dragões are on a three-game winning streak against Famalicao and secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Estádio Municipal de Famalicão in August.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Famalicao form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Porto vs Famalicao Team News

Porto

Ivan Marcano remains sidelined with a foot injury for the hosts while Wilson Manafa, Pepe and João Mário trained separately from the group as per the club's medical statement.

Zaidu Sanusi remains at the ongoing AFCON with Nigeria and remains unavailable.

Injured: Ivan Marcano, Wilson Manafa, Pepe

Doubtful: Joao Mario

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Zaidu Sanusi

Famalicao

Diogo Figueiras, Heriberto and Rúben Lima remain sidelined with injuries. Ebenezer Ofori, Dylan Batubinsika and Simon Banza tested positive for COVID-19 and remain in isolation.

Alexandre Penetra is suspended after his red card against Pacos Ferreria.

Injured: Diogo Figueiras, Heriberto, Rúben Lima

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexandre Penetra

Unavailable (COVID-19 ): Ebenezer Ofori, Dylan Batubinsika, Simon Banza

Porto vs Famalicao Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Bruno Costa, Chancel Mbemba, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell; Vítor Ferreira, Mateus Uribe; Pepê, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi; Evanilson

Famalicao predicted XI (3-4-3): Luiz Junior; Adrian Marin, Alex, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim; Charles Pickel, Pepe, Ivan Jaime Pajuelo, Pedro Brazao; Ivo Rodrigues, Simon Banza, Marcos Paulo

Porto vs Famalicao Prediction

Famalicao have put in decent performances in their recent outings but have just one win in their travels this term. Porto are yet to drop a point in their home games in the league so far and should be able to make quick work of the visiting side.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Famalicao

Edited by Peter P