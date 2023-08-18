Porto vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2023

Porto will welcome newly-promoted Farense to Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday two fixture on Sunday.

The hosts kicked off their league campaign with a 2-1 comeback away win over Moreirense last week. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Frimpong putting the hosts ahead five minutes after the restart. Toni Martinez and Wendell scored to help the Dragons leave with all three points.

Farense, meanwhile, started off with a harrowing 3-0 loss on home turf against Casa Pia on their return to the top flight. Clayton, Pablo Roberto and Godwin Saviour all scored to help the visitors claim the win.

The defeat left Leões de Faro second from bottom in the standings. Porto sit in seventh spot on three points.

Porto vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 26 occasions in the past. Porto were victorious in 22 previous games. Farense won twice, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2021 when Porto claimed a 5-1 home win en route to Farense's relegation.

Farense's three competitive games this season have produced at least three goals.

Porto have won each of the last six head-to-head games by an aggregate victory of 16-2.

Porto are unbeaten in eight home games in all competitions, winning seven match in this run.

Porto's last four league games have produced three goals or more.

Porto vs Farense Prediction

Porto narrowly missed out on the league title last season to Benfica. Sergio Conceicao's side will be looking to return to the summit and winning games like this could be crucial to their title aspirations.

The Dragons were not too impressive in their opening game but got the job done. They will expect to be more convincing in a home game against a newly-promoted side. Farense were totally outplayed and decimated against Casa Pia, highlighting that they need to step up if they are to avoid a long-drawn-out relegation battle.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Farense

Porto vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Porto's last four league games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - Porto to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Porto/Porto