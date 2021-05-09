Porto vs Farense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they welcome Farense to the Estadio do Dragao on Monday.

The visitors head into this tie on the back of three straight draws and will aim to end this winless run by claiming all three points.

Porto’s chances of catching up with league leaders Sporting Lisbon took another huge blow on Thursday as they played out a 1-1 draw with rivals Benfica.

In a game marred by constant fouling and bookings, Brazilian forward Everton gave Benfica the lead in the 23rd minute. However, Sergio Conceicao's men drew level thanks to Mateus Uribe’s 75th-minute strike.

While the result brought no change to either side’s league position, Sporting Lisbon extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points after claiming a 2-0 win over Rio Ave.

With just three games to the end of the season, Porto are currently ahead of third-place Benfica by four points. They will aim to edge closer to an automatic Champions League finish by claiming the win on Monday.

Meanwhile, Farense picked up their third straight draw last time out when they hosted Vitoria de Guimaraes at the Estadio de Sao Luís.

Pedro Henrique’s first-half brace was not enough to hand the Lions of Faro all three points. Ricardo Quaresma scored a dramatic 91st-minute leveler to snatch a point for the visitors.

Farense have now failed to push themselves out of the automatic relegation zone as they sit second-bottom in the log with 28 points from 31 games.

Porto vs Farense Head-To-Head

Porto head into this tie as the clear superior side in their recent encounters, having won five of their last six meetings with Farense. The visitors are yet to taste victory against Porto, while the spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Their last meeting came back in January, when Porto held on for a narrow 1-0 win at the Estadio de Sao Luis.

Porto Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Farense Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D

Porto vs Farense Team News

Porto

Porto will remain without the services of Mouhamed Mbaye, who has been sidelined with an ACL injury. Barring any other late fitness or injury issues, the Dragons have no other concerns heading into this tie.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye

Suspended: None

Farense

The visitors have a clean bill of health and no suspension issues. We expect head coach Jorge Costa to name his strongest starting XI for this tie, which could determine their chances of beating the drop.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Porto vs Farense Predicted XI

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin; Jesus Corona, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafa; Chico Conceicao, Mateus Uribe, Marko Grujic, Otavio; Toni Martinez, Mehdi Taremi

Farense Predicted XI (4-4-2): Beto; Abner Felipe, Eduardo Mancha, Cesar Martins, Tomas Tavares; Bilel Aouacheria, Ryan Gauld, Amine Idrissi, Jonathan Lucca; Madi Queta, Pedro Henrique

Porto vs Farense Prediction

Despite last week's slip-up, Porto are in rampant form and will aim to secure an automatic qualification into the Champions League.

They boast a stronger squad at both ends of the pitch and should be able to grab all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Farense