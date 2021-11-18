Porto vs Feirense prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22 

Porto will welcome Feirense to the Estadio do Dragao for a fourth round fixture in the Taca de Portugal on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine and comfortable 3-0 away victory over Santa Clara. Luis Diaz scored a brace after the break to inspire the victory.

Feirense also secured maximum points in a 2-0 away victory over Academico Viseu in the second division. Steven Petkov and Kerwin Vargas's goals helped their side secure the win.

The two sides will turn their attention to knockout football where the winner will secure qualification to the fifth round.

Porto vs Feirense Head-to-Head

The hosts have seven wins from their last 11 games against Feirense. Three matches ended in a draw while Saturday's visitors have a solitary win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2019 when goals from Danilo and Pepe helped Porto complete a 2-1 comeback victory.

Feirense have managed just two wins from their last five matches in all competitions. Porto have won three and drawn one of their last five.

Porto form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Feirense form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Porto vs Feirense Team News

Porto

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Dragons.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Feirense

Joao Tavares is still ruled out with a ruptured knee ligament and will not take part in the game.

Injury: Joao Tavares

Suspension: None

Porto vs Feirense Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

Feirense Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bruno Brigido (GK); Sopuruchukwu Onyemachi, Joao Pinto, Sidney Lima; Ze Ricardo, Washington Santana, Latyr Fall, Joao Paulo, Joao Oliveira; Steven Petkov, Kerwin Vargas

Porto vs Feirense Prediction

Feirense are flying high in the second division and are poised to secure automatic promotion back to the top-flight. However, they will be taking on vastly superior opposition for a place in the fifth round of the Taca de Portugal.

Porto are bona fide heavyweights of Portuguese football and are one of the favorites to triumph in this competition. The hosts are overwhelming favorites to progress and barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here.

We are backing the Dragons to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Feirense

Edited by Shardul Sant