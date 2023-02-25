Porto vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2023

Porto will play host to Gil Vicente at Estádio Do Dragão in Primeira Liga action on Sunday.

Porto vs Gil Vicente Preview

Porto have been impressive in their title defense thus far and are expected to pick up even more pace as the tournament progresses. Ahead of matchday 22, the 2021-22 champions sit second in the standings, with 51 points – five points behind table toppers Benfica. However, third-placed Braga, with 49 points, are closing in.

Ladrões’ 22-game unbeaten streak ended when they lost to Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at San Siro on Wednesday. On the home front, they have prevailed in their last five league matches, scoring a total of eight goals against one conceded. Porto hosted and won their last meeting against Gil Vicente 2-0.

The visitors finished in the top five last season – precisely in the fifth place – but have fallen far short of expectations this term. Gil Vicente have won six out of 21 games, drawing five and losing 10. They sit 14th - two places above the drop zone - and could slip further if they fail to succeed on Sunday.

Gilistas boast two wins in their last five matches. Interestingly, they claimed those victories on the road – against Casa Pia and Famalicão – but getting the better of Porto at home seems like a tall order. Ladrões are unbeaten in their last five games at Estádio Do Dragão, where Gil Vicente shared the spoils twice last year.

Porto vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have won thrice and drawn once in their last five clashes with Gil Vicente.

Porto have outscored Gil Vicente 9-2 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Porto have been flawless in their last five home games, winning all five.

Gil Vicente have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Porto have won four times and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Gil Vicente have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Porto vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Porto’s center-forward Toni Martínez has given many defenders a run for their money this season, bagging 11 goals and six assists. Gabriel Veron has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Fran Navarro has provided stand-out moments for the visitors this season, scoring 12 times and providing two assists. He is expected to be the center of attention on Sunday.

Porto are the clear favorites based on their blistering form.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Gil Vicente

Porto vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Porto

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Porto to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gil Vicente to score - Yes

