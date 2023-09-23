Porto vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Porto welcome Gil Vicente to the Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-1 win at Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. Galeno was the star of the show with a brace and provided an assist in the first half to guide the Dragons to victory.

Sergio Conceicao's side will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them claim a narrow 1-0 win at Estrela.

Gil Vicente, meanwhile, played out an eight-goal thriller against Estoril at home last weekend. Five players got on the scoresheet for Gil, while Cassiano scored a brace for Estoril.

The win saw the Barcelos outfit climb to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered six points from five games. Porto, menwhile, are third n a threeway tie on 13 points with Sporting Lisbon and surprise leaders Boavista.

Porto vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 50 times, with Porto leading 39-6.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Gil claim a shock 2-1 away win.

Five of Porto's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Four of Gil's five league games this season have produced at least three goals, with three games seeing at least five.

Porto have scored at least twice in five of their last seven games with Gil.

Porto vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Porto's comrehensive victory in the Champions League will put them in good stead to resume their quest for league glory. The Dragons were held to a disappointing draw by Arouca last time and will want to give their fans a first home win in the league in over a month.

Gil, for their part, are underdogs but snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend. They will also draw inspiration from their most recent visit to Porto, which saw them leave with all three points.

However, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Porto 4-1 Gil Vicente

Porto vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score over 2.5 goals