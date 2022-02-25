Porto vs Gil Vicente prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Porto and Gil Vicente will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 24 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will return to domestic action following their continental exertions in midweek. They played out a 2-2 draw away to Lazio which saw them secure their spot in the UEFA Europa League round-of-16 with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Prior to that, they were 1-0 away victors over Moreirense courtesy of Evanilson's first-half goal. The win helped the Dragons consolidate their position at the summit of the standings, where they currently hold a six-point advantage.

Gil Vicente secured a 2-0 home win over Belenenses which saw them retain fifth spot in the table as they seek European qualification.

Porto vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head

Porto have 25 wins from their last 32 matches against Gil Vicente. The visitors were victorious on four occasions, while three matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021. Sergio Oliveira scored a last-gasp winner to help Porto secure a 2-1 away victory on matchday seven of the current campaign.

Porto form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Gil Vicente form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Porto vs Gil Vicente Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafa and Fernando Andrade are the only injury concerns for the hosts. Marko Grujic will miss the game through suspension due to his dismissal against Moreirense. Pepe, Agustin Marchesin and Mateus Uribe are also suspended for the game.

Injury: Wilson Manafa, Fernando Andrade

Suspension: Marko Grujic, Pepe, Agustin Marchesin, Mateus Uribe

Gil Vicente

Joao Afonso, Ziga Frelih and Murilo have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Joao Afonso, Ziga Frelih, Murilo

Suspension: None

Porto vs Gil Vicente Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Mario; Pepe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-1-2-3): Andrew Ventura (GK); Joao Talocha, Ruben Fernandes, Lucas Cunha, Ze Carlos; Carvalho; Pedrinho, Kanya Fujimoto; Antoine Leautey, Samuel Lino, Juan Calero

Porto vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Porto are cruising towards a 30th league title and will relish returning to the comforts of their own stadium after consecutive matches on the road.

A tough test against an in-form Gil Vicente awaits them and the visitors will fancy their chances of pulling a scalp, having recently gotten an away victory over Benfica.

The win boosted their chances of continental qualification and a buoyant Vicente could prove a hard nut to crack for Porto. However, the difference in quality between the two sides is evident and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Gil Vicente

il Vicente

Edited by Shardul Sant