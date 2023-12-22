Porto vs Leixoes Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Porto will entertain Leixoes at the Estádio do Dragão in the group stage of the Taca da Liga on Saturday.

Both teams suffered defeats to Estoril Praia in their campaign openers. As a result, the two teams cannot qualify for the semi-finals and this match is just a mere formality.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 loss to Sporting in a top-of-the-table Primeira Liga on Monday. Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute and has been handed a two-game suspension by the Disciplinary Board of the Portuguese Football Federation for attacking Matheus Reis.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last five games in the Liga Portugal 2. They have failed to score in these games as well and suffered their sixth defeat of the campaign on Sunday, falling to a 1-0 loss to Vilaverdense.

Porto vs Leixoes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Porto-based rivals have locked horns 49 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 33 wins to their name. The visitors have nine wins to their name and seven games have ended in draws.

They have met twice in the Taca da Liga thus far, with the hosts recording one win and their previous meeting in the 2017-18 group stage ending in a goalless draw.

Porto have enjoyed a four-game winning run at home in all competitions, scoring 14 goals in these games while conceding four goals in that period.

Leixoes have seen a drop in form recently, failing to score in their last five games. They have also kept three clean sheets in these games while conceding just twice.

The visitors have recorded just one win in their meetings against the hosts in the 21st century.

Porto vs Leixoes Prediction

Dragões lost 2-0 to title-rivals Sporting in their previous outing and will look to return to winning ways. They have suffered just two defeats at home in all competitions this term and are strong favorites.

Sérgio Conceição has demoted David Carmo to the B team due to personal reasons, so he will not be part of the squad in this match. Pepe is suspended for the match while Iván Marcano and Gabriel Veron are sidelined through injuries.

Os Bebés have seen a drop in form recently, failing to score in five consecutive games. They have just two wins in their last 11 games across all competitions, suffering six defeats.

They have been second-best in recent meetings against the hosts and considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the home team to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Leixoes.

Porto vs Leixoes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes