Porto vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Porto take on Lille at the Estadio do Algarve on Sunday in a pre-season friendly fixture.

The game will be Porto's penultimate friendly before the start of the 2021-22 season. Sergio Conceicao's side have had a strong pre-season campaign and are currently on an unbeaten streak stretching back to April.

They will look to extend their unbeaten run when they take on the French champions on Sunday.

Lille's 10-game unbeaten streak ended in their 1-0 loss to Benfica last time out. This will be their final friendly before the commencement of the 2021-22 season.

Jocelyn Gourvennec will want his side to bounce back against Porto as they gear up to face PSG in the French Super Cup final next week.

Both sides have had strong pre-season campaigns so far and will be looking to secure a win on Sunday.

Porto vs Lille Head-to-Head

Porto hold a slight advantage based on the head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last three meetings, with Lille winning the other.

The two sides last met in a friendly back in 2018, with Lille coming away as 2-1 winners. Goals from Xeka and Lebo Mothiba were enough to secure the victory, with Hernani getting on the scoresheet for Porto.

Porto Form Guide: yet to play

Lille Form Guide: yet to play

Porto vs Lille Team News

Uribe will be a huge miss for Porto

Porto

Porto have named a 27-man squad who will travel to Algarve to face Lille on Sunday.

Some notable absentees include Agustin Marchesin, Shoya Nakajima, Jesus Corona and Mateus Uribe. Nakajima and Uribe are still recovering from injuries that they picked up earlier this year.

Injured: Shoya Nakajima, Mateus Uribe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Agustin Marchesin, Jesus Corona

Lille

Lille have no new injuries following their 1-0 loss to Benfica earlier this week. Jocelyn Gourvennec will take a full-strength side to face Porto on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Porto vs Lille Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Diogo Leite, Zaidu Sanusi; Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Marko Grujic, Chico Conceicao; Mehdi Taremi, Pepe

Lille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leo Jardim; Domagoj Bradaric, Tiago Djalo, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Xeka, Benjamin Andre, Yusuf Yazici; Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone, Burak Yilmaz

Porto vs Lille Prediction

Lille are expected to bounce back after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Benfica earlier this week. Gourvennec's side should be too strong for Porto.

We predict Lille will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Porto 0-2 Lille

