Porto vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League group stages continue this week and will see Porto host Liverpool in Group B on Tuesday night.

Porto kicked off their Champions League campaign away at Atletico Madrid, with the game ending in a goalless draw. The Portuguese outfit will feel they should have won the game as they were particularly guilty of wasteful finishing.

Porto are unbeaten across all competitions and will go into the game in very good form. They exited the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals last season after losing 2-1 to Chelsea on aggregate. Porto will be hoping to attain such heights this campaign, but have a huge task in Liverpool on Tuesday.

Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-2 in a dramatic game at Anfield in their last Champions League outing.

An own goal from Fikayo Tomori gave Liverpool the lead before a quickfire double from AC Milan turned the game around. Liverpool, however, responded well enough in the second half to pick up a deserved victory.

Like their hosts, Liverpool are unbeaten across all competitions. They were denied a fifth consecutive win on Saturday as they were held 3-3 by a dogged Brentford side in the Premier League. The Reds will now be looking to return to winning ways against Porto.

Porto vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Porto and Liverpool have met eight times in the past, with the Merseyside outfit unbeaten in all. Liverpool have won five of those games while the other three have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the quarterfinals of the Champions League back in 2019. Liverpool won the game 4-1 away from home with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk.

Porto Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): D

Liverpool Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W

Porto vs Liverpool Team News

Porto

Augustin Marchesin and Pepe are both unavailable for Tuesday's game due to injuries. Chancel Mbemba received a red card against Atletico Madrid and is now suspended for the game against Liverpool.

Injured: Augustin Marchesin, Pepe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Chancel Mbemba

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliot have both been ruled out of Tuesday's game due to injuries. Naby Keita picked up a knock against Norwich City last week and is a doubt for the game against Porto.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliot

Doubtful: Naby Keita

Suspended: None

Porto vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Wendell, Fabio Cardoso, Ivan Marcano, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Fabio Vieira, Luis Diaz; Mehdi Taremi

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota

Porto vs Liverpool Prediction

Both teams go into the game on Tuesday unbeaten across all competitions this season. Porto have won two of their last four games, drawing the other two, while Liverpool have won all but one of their last five games.

However, with the absence of Porto's first-choice options at centre-back on Tuesday, Liverpool should get the win.

Prediction: Porto 1-3 Liverpool

