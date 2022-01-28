Porto vs Maritimo prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Primeira Liga returns this weekend and will see Porto host Maritimo at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday.

Porto are leading the race to clinch the Primeira Liga title at the end of the season. They beat Famalicao 3-1 in their last game, marking a ninth consecutive victory across all competitions since their Champions League exit last month.

The Blue and Whites sit at the top of the league table with 53 points from 19 games. They will be looking to extend their winning run to 10 games when they play on Sunday.

Maritimo have been in good form of late, playing out a 1-1 draw against Belenenses last time out in a highly entertaining game that could have seen more goals. The draw marked a fourth unbeaten outing for the visitors.

Maritimo sit ninth in the Primeira Liga standings with 24 points from 19 games. They will be looking to continue their good form when they take on the league leaders this weekend.

Porto vs Maritimo Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Porto and Maritimo. The home team have won 33 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won just seven times. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The game ended 1-1.

Porto Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Maritimo Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Porto vs Maritimo Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Joao Mario and Ivan Marcano are all out with injuries and will miss the game at the weekend. Luis Diaz and Mehdi Taremi are both away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Mateus Uribe received a red card last time out and has been suspended from the weekend clash.

Injured: Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Joao Mario, Ivan Marcano

Unavailable: Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mateus Uribe

Maritimo

The visitors will be without the services of Xadas, Ricardinho and Jorge Saenz as they are all injured. Joel Tageu is suspended after receiving a red card against Belenenses.

Injured: Xadas, Ricardinho, Jorge Saenz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joel Tageu

Porto vs Maritimo Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Bruno Costa, Chancel Mbemba, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell; Otavio, Vitinha, Marko Grujic, Pepe; Fabio Vieira, Evanilson

Maritimo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paulo Victor (GK); Claudio Winck, Matheus Costa, Zainadine Junior, Vitor Costa; Rafik Guitane, Stefano Beltrame, Diogo Mendes, Andre Vidigal; Ali Alipour, Edgar Costa.

Porto vs Maritimo Prediction

Porto have been in impeccable form in the league this season and remain the only unbeaten side in the competition at the moment. They are on a nine-game winning run across all competitions.

Maritimo are also in good form with five wins in their last nine games across all competitions. Sunday's game could however prove a test too tough for the visitors.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Maritimo

