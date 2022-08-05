Porto vs Maritimo prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Porto will get their Primeira Liga title defence under way on Saturday when they welcome Maritimo to the Estadio do Dragao.

The hosts were the dominant team in the Portuguese top flight last season, losing just once. They have had a flawless run in pre-season as well, winning all their games. In their first competitive game of the season, they beat Tondela in the Supertaca Cadido de Oliviera on Sunday.

Maritimo, meanwhile, finished tenth in the league last season, going winless in their last four games.

Liga Portugal @ligaportugal

Os dragões são os vencedores da Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira



A tua reação Entrar a 𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗿: um objetivo cumprido pelo FC Porto 2022-23Os dragõessão os vencedores da Supertaça Cândido de OliveiraA tua reação Entrar a 𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗿: um objetivo cumprido pelo FC Porto 2022-23 ✅Os dragões 🐉 são os vencedores da Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira 🏆A tua reação ⬇️ https://t.co/W0SyQAby4o

Porto vs Maritimo Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 89 times across competitions. As expected, Porto have the better record in this fixture, recording 62 wins against their Madeira-based visitors, who have won just 12 times, while 15 games have ended in draws.

Maritimo are winless in their last three games against the Dragoes, but their last win at Porto came in the league in 2020. The two teams last met in league action in January at the Estadio do Dragao, which Porto won 2-0.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Maritimo form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W.

Porto vs Maritimo Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafa continues to be sidelined with injury. Evanilson has been added to the injury list after he picked up a muscle injury in training earlier this week. Diogo Costa, Fabio Cardoso and Otavio were suspended in the Supertaca but are available for selection here.

FC Porto @FCPorto Alguns dos nossos primeiros golos na Liga nos últimos anos



Quem vai marcar o nosso primeiro golo em 2022/23?



#FCPorto #IndomáveisPorNatureza Alguns dos nossos primeiros golos na Liga nos últimos anosQuem vai marcar o nosso primeiro golo em 2022/23? 🔙⚽Alguns dos nossos primeiros golos na Liga nos últimos anosQuem vai marcar o nosso primeiro golo em 2022/23?💙#FCPorto #IndomáveisPorNatureza https://t.co/spU198x43X

Injured: Wilson Manafa, Evanilson.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Maritimo

On-loan midfielder Rafael Brito has not travelled to Porto because of injury, while Joao Afonso is also injured.

Injured: Rafael Brito, Joao Afonso.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Porto vs Maritimo Predicted XIs

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Ivan Marcano, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Galeno; Goncalo Borges, Mehdi Taremi.

Maritimo (4-2-3-1): Miguel Silva (GK); Vitor Brito, Mathues Costa, Junior Zainadine, Claudio Neto; Stefano Beltrame, Diogo Mendes; Edgar Costa, Xadas, Andre Vidigal; Jesus Ramirez.

Porto vs Maritimo Prediction

Porto looked sharp in the Supertaca against Tondela, which bodes well for their hopes of winning their league opener. They have an almost full-strength squad for this game, but Evanilson, their goalscorer in the Supertaca, will be absent. Nevertheless, Porto have enough quality in their squad to make up for his absence.

Maritimo, meanwhile, were also undefeated in pre-season and are in good form. While they might be able to score here, they could return home empty-handed. Porto should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Maritimo.

