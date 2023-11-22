Porto vs Montalegre Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2023

Porto will host Montalegre at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Taca de Portugal campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid Primeira Liga campaign and will now turn their attention to cup action this weekend following the conclusion of the international break. They beat fourth-tier side Vilar Perdizes in the previous round of the cup competition, picking up a 2-0 win featuring goals from Andre Franco and Evanilson.

Porto are the current holders of the cup competition and have lifted the trophy in three of the last four seasons. They will be looking to continue their title defense this weekend as they target a 20th Taca da Portugal title.

Montalegre, meanwhile, saw off Mondinense and Peniche in the first two rounds of the domestic cup. They picked up a 2-1 win over Pevidem last time out in the competition, with Ruben Neves and Bruno Rodrigues getting on the scoresheet in either half to overturn an early deficit.

The visitors are set for a historic clash this weekend and will be looking to give a good account of themselves.

Porto vs Montalegre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Porto and Montalegre.

Montalegre's last meeting against top-flight opposition came back in July last year when they faced Chanves in a pre-season friendly which they lost 2-0.

The Dragons have the best defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of eight.

Both of Montalegre's two league defeats this season have come away from home.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Only three of Porto's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

Porto vs Montalegre Prediction

Porto are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won six of their last seven games across all competitions. They beat Royal Antwerp 2-0 in their last game at the Estadio do Dragao and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Montalegre have won their last two games and are undefeated in their last six. They are, however, going up against one of the nation's powerhouses this weekend and could lose quite heavily.

Prediction: Porto 4-0 Montalegre

Porto vs Montalegre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the Montalegre's last nine away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last nine matches)